The Golden Age of Piracy and sea myths come to life at this installment of Museum of World Treasures' popular Night of Treasures summer event.

A night of maritime adventure, sea mythology, and deep-ocean mystery awaits in Old Town Wichita. Step aboard for an evening of food, drinks, games, crafts, treasure hunts, demonstrations, auction items, and after-hours access to a museum transformed by the legends of the Silver Seas.

Night of Treasures: Silver Seas invites guests into a world inspired by Golden Age piracy, sea myths, antique exploration, and the strange wonders hidden beneath the waves.

This adult evening blends themed activities, immersive décor, hands-on experiences, and museum storytelling into one unforgettable night out. Wander three floors of history, follow clues, trade trinkets, try your luck at pulls and games, enjoy dinner and drinks, and discover what waits beyond the map’s edge.

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Night of Treasures: Silver Seas

Saturday, July 25, 2026 | 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Tickets: $55

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The Golden Age of Piracy and sea myths come to life at this installment of Museum of World Treasures' popular Night of Treasures summer event.

A night of maritime adventure, sea mythology, and deep-ocean mystery awaits in Old Town Wichita. Step aboard for an evening of food, drinks, games, crafts, treasure hunts, demonstrations, auction items, and after-hours access to a museum transformed by the legends of the Silver Seas.

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Buy Tickets Online Purchase by Phone

Tickets - $55

Tickets may be purchased in-person or by phone during regular business hours at 316-263-1311. In-house purchases are offered at the listed ticket price. Ticket fees for online purchases will be included at checkout.

About the Event

Night of Treasures: Silver Seas invites guests into a world inspired by Golden Age piracy, sea myths, antique exploration, and the strange wonders hidden beneath the waves.

This adult evening blends themed activities, immersive décor, hands-on experiences, and museum storytelling into one unforgettable night out. Wander three floors of history, follow clues, trade trinkets, try your luck at pulls and games, enjoy dinner and drinks, and discover what waits beyond the map’s edge.

All proceeds support Museum of World Treasures’ educational mission, including programs and experiences that help make history accessible, engaging, and meaningful for our community.

What's Included?

Catered Dinner: Guests will receive a meal ticket to redeem for a plate of food in The Galley.

Open Bar: Visit Sirens Cove on the first and third floors for beer, wine, and the featured cocktail, a Cuba Libre.

Treasure Hunt Adventure: Follow clues through the museum and seek your prize.

Games, Crafts, and Hands-On Activities: Enjoy themed experiences throughout the building, including creative stations, trinket trading, and more.

Temporary Tattoo Station: Add a little maritime mark to your evening.

Silent Auction: Bid on unique items and experiences in support of the Museum.

Wine & Spirit Pull: Take a chance and leave with a bottle worth discovering.

Gift Card Pull: Try your luck with a mystery gift card.

Photo Booth: Capture the night with friends, costumes, and sea-worthy flair.

Museum Artifact Case: Explore a special themed display connected to the world of Silver Seas.

Themed Music and Fun Fact Signs: Enjoy atmospheric music and “Did you know?” moments throughout the museum.

Costumes Encouraged: Nautical, mythic, explorer, siren, pirate-inspired, or formal attire are welcome, but never required.

