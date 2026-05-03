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Newton Mid-Kansas Symphony Orchestra Summer Chamber Concert

  • Live Music: All
  • Live Music: Classical

Newton Mid-Kansas Symphony Orchestra Summer Chamber Concert

"Summer Winds" Chamber Concert

Join us for this annual tradition, as the musicians of NMKSO offer chamber music favorites. This year bask in the breezy sounds of the wind and brass sections with selections by Mozart, Weber, and Barber.

Hesston Mennonite Church
$7 - $17
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 7 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Newton Mid - Kansas Symphony Orchestra
316-247-0465
orchestramanager@nmkso.org
https://nmkso.org/

Artist Group Info

lrlewis51@gmail.com
Hesston Mennonite Church
309 S Main St
Hesston, Kansas 67062
620-327-4885
hesstonmc@hesstonmc.org
https://hesstonmc.org