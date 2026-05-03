- Live Music: All,
- Live Music: Classical
Newton Mid-Kansas Symphony Orchestra Summer Chamber Concert
- Live Music: All,
- Live Music: Classical
Newton Mid-Kansas Symphony Orchestra Summer Chamber Concert
"Summer Winds" Chamber Concert
Join us for this annual tradition, as the musicians of NMKSO offer chamber music favorites. This year bask in the breezy sounds of the wind and brass sections with selections by Mozart, Weber, and Barber.
Hesston Mennonite Church
$7 - $17
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 7 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Newton Mid - Kansas Symphony Orchestra
316-247-0465
orchestramanager@nmkso.org
Artist Group Info
lrlewis51@gmail.com
Hesston Mennonite Church
309 S Main StHesston, Kansas 67062
620-327-4885
hesstonmc@hesstonmc.org