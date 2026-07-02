World Premiere Event!

Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Country Rock features Broadway and top country-rock performers, sharing music and stories from the genre’s roots (1930s–40s) through its rise in the 1970s, with tributes to icons like Hank Williams, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Bob Dylan, The Byrds, Janis Joplin, The Band, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Gram Parsons, The Grateful Dead, Neil Young, Linda Ronstadt, Eagles, and more.

Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Country Rock is proudly sponsored by Midwest Concrete Materials.