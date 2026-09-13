Celebrate National Dance Day with SHiNE Dance Fitness of Wichita! Come move in this class that will celebrate all the dance styles and music genres that SHiNE is known for: graceful, gritty, jazzy, sexy — you name it. Easy-to-follow choreography, high energy, and hit music is what SHiNE Dance Fitness is all about. Bring your workout wear, bring a friend, and be prepared for an hour of fun! Only $5.

Location:

Fit Physique Fitness Center

2111 N. Maize Rd., Wichita, KS

(same building as Acrobatic Academy; fitness studio is located upstairs)

