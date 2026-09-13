- Race/Athletic Event
National Dance Day with SHiNE Dance Fitness
- Race/Athletic Event
National Dance Day with SHiNE Dance Fitness
Celebrate National Dance Day with SHiNE Dance Fitness of Wichita! Come move in this class that will celebrate all the dance styles and music genres that SHiNE is known for: graceful, gritty, jazzy, sexy — you name it. Easy-to-follow choreography, high energy, and hit music is what SHiNE Dance Fitness is all about. Bring your workout wear, bring a friend, and be prepared for an hour of fun! Only $5.
Location:
Fit Physique Fitness Center
2111 N. Maize Rd., Wichita, KS
(same building as Acrobatic Academy; fitness studio is located upstairs)
Fit Physique Fitness Center
$5
09:30 AM - 10:30 AM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
SHiNE Dance Fitness of Wichita
mail2alissa@yahoo.com
Artist Group Info
mail2alissa@yahoo.com
Fit Physique Fitness Center
2111 N Maize RdWichita, Kansas 67212
(316) 721-2521
info@fitphysique.net