- Kids & Family
Mystery at the Museum
- Kids & Family
Mystery at the Museum
Help solve a Mystery at the Museum in this Clue-style card game. Tickets required. Pick up a ticket at the children's desk starting 30 minutes prior to the program. For grades 3-5.
Advanced Learning Library
01:30 PM - 02:30 PM on Mon, 13 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org