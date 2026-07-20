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  • Theater & Dance: Musicals

Music Theatre Wichita: Fiddler on the Roof

  • Theater & Dance: Musicals

Music Theatre Wichita: Fiddler on the Roof

Book by Joseph Stein | Music by Jerry Bock | Lyrics by Sheldon Harnick July 29–August 2, 2026 | Century II Concert Hall |
Rated G
The story of the enduring power of love. Witness the power of tradition, family, and resilience in this deeply moving masterpiece. Fiddler on the Roof follows Tevye, a humble milkman, as he navigates the changing world around him while trying to maintain his family’s traditions and values. With unforgettable songs like “Tradition” and “If I Were a Rich Man,” this beloved musical explores universal themes of love, faith, and the courage to adapt when life demands change.

ASL provided, Saturday, August 1st @ 2:00pm.

Century ll Concert Hall
Every week through Aug 02, 2026.
Sunday: 07:00 PM - 09:30 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Saturday: 08:00 PM - 10:30 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Music Theatre Wichita
316.265.3107
boxoffice@mtwichita.org
https://mtwichita.org/home
Century ll Concert Hall
225 W Douglas Ave
Wichita, Kansas 67202
316.303.8100
https://www.century2.org/