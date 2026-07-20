Music Theatre Wichita: Fiddler on the Roof

Book by Joseph Stein | Music by Jerry Bock | Lyrics by Sheldon Harnick July 29–August 2, 2026 | Century II Concert Hall |

Rated G

The story of the enduring power of love. Witness the power of tradition, family, and resilience in this deeply moving masterpiece. Fiddler on the Roof follows Tevye, a humble milkman, as he navigates the changing world around him while trying to maintain his family’s traditions and values. With unforgettable songs like “Tradition” and “If I Were a Rich Man,” this beloved musical explores universal themes of love, faith, and the courage to adapt when life demands change.

ASL provided, Saturday, August 1st @ 2:00pm.