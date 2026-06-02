MT Wichita Teen Summer Show: Once Upon a One More Time

In this exciting teen summer production, performers will bring the high-energy Broadway musical Once Upon a One More Time to life. This high-energy Broadway musical powered by the iconic hits of Britney Spears. When classic storybook princesses begin to question “happily ever after,” a little pop music inspiration changes everything. Packed with humor, heart, and electrifying choreography, this show blends beloved fairy tale characters with chart-topping songs in a bold, empowering theatrical experience. Yannic Dozier will be the Director/Choreographer with Marisa Callan as the Music Director.

· June 29 4:00pm-5:30pm Auditions and pick up scripts. Campers will be taught audition material at the auditions, no need to prepare anything

· July 13-24 (no camp on Sunday) 10:00am-3:30pm each day

· Everyone who signs up for the camp will be cast in the show.

· Performance at 6:00pm on Friday July 24. Tickets will be $10.00 general admission.

· Need at least 15 students enrolled.

· Campers will need to bring a lunch each day.

· $450.00 enrollment fee.

· Camp and performances will take place at Newman University