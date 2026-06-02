MT Wichita Mini Musicals: How Far I'll Go, Moana

The ocean is calling — and this time, it’s bigger than ever! With the brand-new live-action Moana film having just hit theaters, this exciting camp celebrates the magic of both animated favorites and the thrilling new movie adaptation. Young performers will dive into the music, characters, and adventures that have captured hearts on screen. Campers will sing empowering songs from the animated films while drawing inspiration from the fresh energy and storytelling of the newly released live-action movie. Through island-inspired choreography, expressive acting exercises, and engaging in theatre games, students will build confidence, creativity, and strong ensemble skills — all while discovering their own inner Wayfinder. The camp will conclude with a special showcase performance for family and friends. Perfect for performers of all experience levels, Mini Musicals: Moana is a high-energy theatrical adventure full of heart, bravery, and Disney magic! The camp fee is $225.00.

• Full Day Option: $400.00 — Campers may attend both daily sessions and stay all day. Students should bring a lunch to enjoy during the supervised break.