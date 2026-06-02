MT Wichita Annie Kids

It’s a hard-knock life… but a whole lot of fun! Join us for a two-week musical theatre adventure (directed by the one and only Heidi Biever!) as young performers bring Annie KIDS to life on stage. This beloved Broadway classic, specially adapted for kids, features unforgettable songs, high-energy choreography, and heartwarming characters audiences adore. From the spirited orphans and kind-hearted Grace Farrell to the charming Daddy Warbucks and the hilarious Miss Hannigan, every camper will play an important role in telling this timeless story. The two weeks conclude with a staged performance for family and friends! Perfect for both first-time performers and seasoned young actors, Annie KIDS is a joyful, confidence-building theatre experience that proves the sun really will come out tomorrow! Camp fee is $450.00

Important Dates:

Auditions, instructor meet-and-greet, and script pick-up will take place on Monday, July 6.

• Morning session families: 4:00pm–5:00pm

• Afternoon session families: 5:30pm–6:30pm