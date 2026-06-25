- Film
Moulin Rouge
- Film
Moulin Rouge
November 19
Moulin Rouge at the Orpheum Theatre
25th Anniversary | Presented by Emprise Bank
The greatest thing you’ll ever learn is just to love, and be loved in return.
Set in 1899, this musical drama features Ewan McGregor as a young poet who defies his father by moving to “the absinthe-soaked, amoral, bohemian” neighbourhood of Montmatre. It is here that he meets the diminutive artist Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec (John Leguizamo) and is drafted to write a nightclub spectacular. In this seedy world of sex and drugs, he begins a passionate but ultimately doomed love affair with the most famous courtesan (Nicole Kidman) in Paris.
Starring: Nicole Kidman, Ewan McGregor, John Leguizamo
Directed by: Baz Luhrmann
Rating: PG-13
Wichita Orpheum Theatre
$12.16
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Wichita Orpheum Theatre
3162630884
ZAC@WICHITAORPHEUM.COM
Wichita Orpheum Theatre
200 N. BroadwayWichtia, Kansas 67202
(316) 263-0884