November 19

Moulin Rouge at the Orpheum Theatre

25th Anniversary | Presented by Emprise Bank

The greatest thing you’ll ever learn is just to love, and be loved in return.

Set in 1899, this musical drama features Ewan McGregor as a young poet who defies his father by moving to “the absinthe-soaked, amoral, bohemian” neighbourhood of Montmatre. It is here that he meets the diminutive artist Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec (John Leguizamo) and is drafted to write a nightclub spectacular. In this seedy world of sex and drugs, he begins a passionate but ultimately doomed love affair with the most famous courtesan (Nicole Kidman) in Paris.

Starring: Nicole Kidman, Ewan McGregor, John Leguizamo

Directed by: Baz Luhrmann

Rating: PG-13

