McIlwaine Quarterly Speaker Series – Stearman Centennial

by Edward Phillips

Two days of programs reveal how important Lloyd Stearman and his company’s role was in the development of Wichita’s aviation industry and in supporting the war effort.

Saturday – Lay groundwork for Lloyd Stearman and his time in the Navy, Swallow, Travel Air, and his brief time in California before returning to ICT in 1927. This talk will discuss the reestablishment of the company and its success from late 1927 to 1932, when he resigned and moved back to California to join Lockheed.

Sunday – Cover the years 1934-1945 with a focus on the company after Lloyd’s departure:

The struggles to survive the Great Depression

Minor but important military contracts

The birth of the famous Model 70 primary trainer in 1934

Gradual factory expansion during the 1930s

How the war caused an explosion in hiring

The production of the Model 75

The development of little-known Stearman airplanes during the war.

About the Presenter

Edward H. Phillips is an American writer/historian, aviation industry reporter, and aviator who has specialized in the general aviation industry of the central United States, with particular emphasis on the aviation history of Wichita, KS and its aircraft manufacturers. Phillips earned a degree in journalism, with a minor in aviation, from the University of North Dakota. Most noted as an aviation writer and historian, with numerous publications, including nine books and over 1,000 articles on aviation and aerospace topics.

Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum

204 S Main St; Wichita, KS 67202

Saturday & Sunday – July 11th & 12th

Doors open at 1:00pm

Program starts at 2:00pm

Open to the public

Free admission

This quarterly speaker series is made possible through a generous grant from the Charles and Joanne McIlwaine Foundation.