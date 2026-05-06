- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Classes/Workshops,
- Lectures/Literary
McIlwaine Quarterly Speaker Series – Stearman Centennial
- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Classes/Workshops,
- Lectures/Literary
McIlwaine Quarterly Speaker Series – Stearman Centennial
McIlwaine Quarterly Speaker Series – Stearman Centennial
by Edward Phillips
Two days of programs reveal how important Lloyd Stearman and his company’s role was in the development of Wichita’s aviation industry and in supporting the war effort.
Saturday – Lay groundwork for Lloyd Stearman and his time in the Navy, Swallow, Travel Air, and his brief time in California before returning to ICT in 1927. This talk will discuss the reestablishment of the company and its success from late 1927 to 1932, when he resigned and moved back to California to join Lockheed.
Sunday – Cover the years 1934-1945 with a focus on the company after Lloyd’s departure:
The struggles to survive the Great Depression
Minor but important military contracts
The birth of the famous Model 70 primary trainer in 1934
Gradual factory expansion during the 1930s
How the war caused an explosion in hiring
The production of the Model 75
The development of little-known Stearman airplanes during the war.
About the Presenter
Edward H. Phillips is an American writer/historian, aviation industry reporter, and aviator who has specialized in the general aviation industry of the central United States, with particular emphasis on the aviation history of Wichita, KS and its aircraft manufacturers. Phillips earned a degree in journalism, with a minor in aviation, from the University of North Dakota. Most noted as an aviation writer and historian, with numerous publications, including nine books and over 1,000 articles on aviation and aerospace topics.
Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum
204 S Main St; Wichita, KS 67202
Saturday & Sunday – July 11th & 12th
Doors open at 1:00pm
Program starts at 2:00pm
Open to the public
Free admission
This quarterly speaker series is made possible through a generous grant from the Charles and Joanne McIlwaine Foundation.