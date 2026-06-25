Take A Chance On MANIA……and you won’t be disappointed!

Mania the ABBA Tribute has successfully toured every continent in the world and has played over 3,000 live concerts in over 35 countries. Recent highlights included a second run in London’s West End where the show performed for a month in the iconic Shaftesbury Theatre, London in May 2021. The show also enjoyed an 80-date sell-out USA National tour in 2022/2023, Mania continues in its quest to bring the music of the Swedish ‘Supergroup’ to millions of fans, old and new!