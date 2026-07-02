Join the Manhattan Symphony Orchestra, a community orchestra born right here in the heartland,for an evening of swingin’ jazz accompanied by Manhattan’s favorite big band, the Thundering ‘Cats! The MSO, under the direction of Dr. Rachel Dirks, and the Thundering ‘Cats will showcase local and regional artists, leaving the audience clamoring for more!

Manhattan Symphony Orchestra with the Thundering 'Cats is proudly sponsored by The Bell Family Endowment.