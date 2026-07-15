Making Trouble: Three Generations of Funny Jewish Women: 2026 Film Series

Sunday, August 2 – Making Trouble: Three Generations of Funny Jewish Women, 2026 Jewish Summer Film Series

Wichita Art Museum, 1400 W. Museum Blvd.

Free event: his special screening is part of the 2026 Jewish Summer Film Series—we’re crashing the party.

Seating is limited, and no reservations are required. Plan to arrive early to ensure a seat.

You’re welcome to come on your own or RSVP to join the Badass Women of Wichita Alliance. Choose to meet us for lunch, the film, or both. If you ‘d like to join our group, please RSVP so we can make accommodations. Reserve at https://bit.ly/MkingTroubleBadassMovie

Lunch: 12 PM at EAT at the Wichita Art Museum for a nosh before the film and a stroll through the galleries if time allows.

Film: 2–4 PM

Get ready to duck when the zingers fly and guffaw at this hilarious, insightful documentary—an exhilarating mix of contemporary performance, interviews and rare archival footage. What is it that makes funny Jewish women so funny…and so Jewish? Is it sharp wit, a perfectly timed punch line, or generations of immigrant and first-generation women using comedy to carve out space in America?

Making Trouble: Three Generations of Funny Jewish Women celebrates six trailblazers—Molly Picon, Fanny Brice, Sophie Tucker, Joan Rivers, Wendy Wasserstein and Gilda Radner—who helped shape American comedy from vaudeville and Yiddish theater to Broadway and Saturday Night Live. Contemporary comedians Judy Gold, Jackie Hoffman, Cory Kahaney and Jessica Kirson add commentary that brings their legacy to life.

Trailer - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-6qnpWNO8GI

