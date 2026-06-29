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Live Improv Comedy with Speakeasy at Flying Pig Improv

  • Misc.

Live Improv Comedy with Speakeasy at Flying Pig Improv

Live Improv Comedy at Flying Pig Improv! Join us for laughs and completely unscripted theater and games from our original house troupe, Speakeasy! Witness a show that has never been seen and will never be seen again. At a Flying Pig Improv show you can expect a mix of comedic short form improv games and scenes and some long form improvised theater. All totally made up on the spot! We get inspired by your prompts and then we make you laugh with delight. It's a real hoot! Get in here!

Doors open at 7:30 pm. Show starts at 8 pm. Parking and entrance on North side of building. Uncensored content and language.

Flying PIg Improv
$15
08:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 31 Jul 2026
Get Tickets
Flying PIg Improv
3203 E. Douglas
Wichita, Kansas 67202
3168418927
jill@finishingschoolformodernwomen.com
bit.ly/YrWord2023