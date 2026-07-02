Little Texas marks a major milestone in 2026: 35 years since their debut single, “Some Guys Have All the Love,” hit country radio and quickly became a Top 10 breakthrough, launching one of the most memorable runs of hits of the 90s country era. From the beginning, the band stood out for their musicianship, songwriting, and authenticity. At a time when many acts relied on outside writers and studio players, Little Texas was one of the few bands of the movement who wrote their own songs and played on all their records, shaping a signature sound defined by tight harmonies, guitar-driven arrangements, and undeniable energy.

The band went on to deliver 12 Top 20 singles, including three consecutive No. 1s- “My Love,” “What Might Have Been,” and “God Blessed Texas,” the latter becoming a fan favorite and widely regarded as the unofficial Texas anthem. With over 7 million albums sold, Little Texas emerged as one of the most successful and hardest-touring groups of the decade. Their landmark sophomore album, Big Time, achieved double-platinum certification and earned Grammy, CMA, and ACM nominations, culminating in the 1994 ACM Award for Top Vocal Group. In 2024, the cultural impact of “God Blessed Texas” was further cemented when Billboard named it the No. 1 Best Country Song Featuring Texas in the Title, and Lainey Wilson opened the ACM Awards with her electrifying rendition.

Little Texas is proudly sponsored by Edward Jones – Shelley Carver.