Latinfest ICT 2026 - Celebrate the Rhythm, Flavor & Spirit of Latin America

Get ready for one of Wichita's Biggest Cultural Celebrations! Join us for the 9th Annual Latinfest ICT Festival, where music, culture, food, and community come together for an unforgettable day of fun.

You're going to want to be there from the moment the gates open at 11 am. Wichita's own Live band, Legends del Norte will kick off the festival with an old school mix of Chicano, Tejano and Old School tunes from back in the day.

This day will be filled with the beauty, passion, and energy of Latin culture with the colorful traditional performances from Mexican folkloric groups and the vibrant rhythms of the Caribbean, a Mariachi perfomance, the Best of Show Latinfest Carshow, and live bands Las Estrellas, Selekto Show and Grupo Melao from the KCMO area and much more!

Bring the kids for a meet and greet with kids characters Hello Kitty, Bluey and the Sonic Hedgehog. We will close the festival out with an outdoor dance with music by DJ Larios, and top off the night at the WAVE for the Latinfest ICT After Party, with TUMBAO and NEXUS, brought to you by AS1 Productions

There will a $5 fee to enter festival - 6 and under are free

NO COOLERS - NO LARGE BAGS

Your own lawn chairs are encouraged

Pets must be on leash

We reserve the right to refuse ANYONE

SEE YOU THERE!!

Latinfest AfterParty is for 21 years and older there is admission fee