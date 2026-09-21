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  • Live Music: Country

Lady A

  • Live Music: Country

Lady A

Orpheum Reopening Celebration Concert

Built around rich vocal harmony, vivid emotional writing and a smooth fusion of country, rock and pop, Lady A have long been a model of mainstream success. The group has become one of the 21st century’s premier vocal groups, blending deeply felt emotions with classic Country sounds. As a Country-radio staple, the trio has amassed record-breaking success ushering in 10 No. One hits with more than 18 million album units and 34 million tracks sold and nearly 5 billion digital streams. Known for their 11X PLATINUM hit “Need You Now” which is the highest certified song by a Country group, they have earned ACM and CMA “Vocal Group of the Year” trophies three years in a row and countless other honors including seven GRAMMY awards, Billboard Music Awards, People’s Choice Awards, Teen Choice Awards and a Tony Award nod.

Orpheum Theatre
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Orpheum Theatre
https://wichitaorpheum.com/series/the-rocky-horror-picture-show-2025/
Orpheum Theatre
200 N. Broadway #102
Wichita, Kansas 67202
(316) 263-0884
info@selectaseat.com
https://wichitaorpheum.com/