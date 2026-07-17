KU School of Medicine-Wichita First Friday

Join us at KU School of Medicine-Wichita for a First Friday exhibit of "Photoworx 2026" by Photoworx & Friends, a collective of 12 Kansas photographers – friends through photography sharing images of their world.

The First Friday opening reception is from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at KU School of Medicine-Wichita West Atrium. Complimentary refreshments will be provided. The display, which will be in the William J. Reals Gallery of Art-East and West, will run through September.

Contact Jennifer Eaton at 316-293-3534 or jeaton2@kumc.edu with questions or for more information on exhibiting with us.

The public entrance is the patient entrance on the east side of the building (1001 N. Minneapolis). Parking is available in the visitor parking lot or on Minneapolis Street.

The William J. Reals Gallery of Art is free and open to the public. Regular business hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.