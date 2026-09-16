- Literary Feasts
KMUW's Literary Feast
- Literary Feasts
KMUW's Literary Feast
KMUW's monthly book club features selections made by KMUW staff. For September, we are reading Sunrise by Téa Obreht.
We'll meet at KMUW for a group discussion over dinner from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30. Dinner is provided by Public, guests are invited to bring a beverage to share with the group. Watermark Books & Cafe will be at the feast with copies of the next month's book.
KMUW
$15
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 30 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
KMUW 89.1 FM
316-978-6789
info@kmuw.org