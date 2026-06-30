KMUW's July Pint Night

KMUW's Pint Night is a monthly event to engage with listeners and the community. Each month, the public is invited to join the KMUW staff and other public radio listeners at a local brewery or bar to have a beverage and conversation. Pint Nights are held from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. and the evening is buy-your-own. (Occasionally we switch it up and host coffee meet-ups instead! Those are held from 7:30 to 9:00 a.m.)

“There are so many polarizing issues in the world today that we want to host something to bring people together and just enjoy visiting. KMUW is committed to telling the stories of Wichita and south central Kansas to the world, and this will give us a chance to talk to public radio fans about it or whatever’s on their minds,” says Debra Fraser, KMUW’s general manager. “As part of our ongoing effort to support local business and foster conversation and ideas, we felt that holding a monthly gathering like Pint Night would allow us to do both.”

Pint Night Dates and Locations:

July 15, 2026 - Prost, 134 N St. Francis, Wichita