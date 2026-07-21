KMUW's August Pint Night

KMUW's Pint Night is a monthly event to engage with listeners and the community. Each month, the public is invited to join the KMUW staff and other public radio listeners at a local brewery or bar to have a beverage and conversation. Pint Nights are held from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. and the evening is buy-your-own.

On Wednesday, August 19th we'll meet at Rain Bistro & Lounge.