- Community Events
KMUW's August Pint Night
- Community Events
KMUW's August Pint Night
KMUW's Pint Night is a monthly event to engage with listeners and the community. Each month, the public is invited to join the KMUW staff and other public radio listeners at a local brewery or bar to have a beverage and conversation. Pint Nights are held from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. and the evening is buy-your-own.
On Wednesday, August 19th we'll meet at Rain Bistro & Lounge.
Rain Bistro & Lounge
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 19 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
KMUW
Rain Bistro & Lounge
518 E DouglasWichita, Kansas 67202