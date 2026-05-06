Kansas 1776: A Dynamic Landscape

by Adam Hodge

Although the land we call Kansas has changed greatly since 1776, it was already a dynamic cultural and environmental landscape before the “founding fathers” forged a new nation. Human activities and natural processes alike had transformed Kansas over the course of millennia as a changing climate, Indigenous burning practices, dynamic waterways, and other developments shaped and reshaped what became the Sunflower State.

“Kansas 1776: A Dynamic Landscape” is part of Humanities Kansas’s Speakers Bureau.

About the Presenter

Adam Hodge is the Head of Reference at the Kansas State Historical Society in Topeka. He has a Ph.D in History with specialization in Environmental and Indigenous History of the North American West.

About Humanities Kansas

Humanities Kansas is an independent nonprofit leading a movement of ideas across Kansas. Since 1972, HK’s programming, grants, and partnerships have documented and shared stories to spark conversations and invite new insights. Together with statewide partners and supporters, HK encourages Kansans to draw on diverse histories, literatures, and cultures to create connections with one another and strengthen Kansas communities and our democracy. Humanitieskansas.org

Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum

204 S Main St; Wichita, KS 67202

Sunday – June 28, 2026

Doors open at 1:00pm

Program starts at 2:00pm

Open to the public

Free admission