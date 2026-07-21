July Literary Feast

KMUW's monthly book club features selections made by KMUW staff. For July, we are reading Contrapposto by Dave Eggers.

We'll meet at KMUW for a group discussion over dinner from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29. Dinner is provided by Public, guests are invited to bring a beverage to share with the group. Watermark Books & Cafe will be at the feast with copies of the next month's book.