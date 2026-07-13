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July 2026 Shop & Grub

  • Community Events
  • Fairs & Festivals

July 2026 Shop & Grub

Shop & Grub is a curated monthly outdoor market bringing together Wichita’s most exciting retail brands, vintage curators, artists, and food vendors in one high-energy space. Held from April through October, the market attracts thousands of attendees looking to shop local, discover new food, and experience a vibrant community atmosphere.
Free to attend. Built for discovery. Designed for real foot traffic.

Naftzger Park
05:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Festive ICT
Naftzger Park
601 E Douglas
Wichita, Kansas 67202
(316) 268-4361
wichitaparkandrec@wichita.gov
http://naftzgerpark.com/