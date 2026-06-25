Journalism in Divided Times Panel Discussion

Journalism in Divided Times

Local journalists face increasing pressure when covering issues that communities may view as political, divisive, or uncomfortable. This conversation brings together reporters and editors from print, broadcast, and public media to discuss how they approach controversial topics, maintain public trust, and decide what stories deserve attention. The panel, including Kristi Tedesco from KWCH News, Dion Lefler with the Wichita Eagle, and Suzanne Perez with KMUW News, will explore the evolving role of local journalism in helping communities stay informed, engaged, and connected — even when the conversations are difficult.

About the panelists:

Suzanne Perez, KMUW FM 89 News

Suzanne Perez is News Director at KMUW, Wichita's NPR station. Before assuming that role this past January, Suzanne covered education for KMUW and the Kansas News Service. Prior to that, she worked more than 30 years at The Wichita Eagle, where she covered schools, city government, and a variety of other topics.

Suzanne also reviews books for KMUW, leads the station's monthly Literary Feast book club, and created the #ReadICT Reading Challenge, which is an annual partnership with the Wichita Public Library that encourages adults to read more broadly. In her free time, Suzanne enjoys cooking, traveling, playing board games and attending musicals and other live performances. She and her husband, Andy, have a blended family with five children, four grandchildren, two dogs, a cat, and an outdoor bird feeder that never stays full.

Dion Lefler, The Wichita Eagle

Opinion Editor Dion Lefler has been providing award-winning coverage of local government, politics, and business as a reporter in Wichita for 28 years. Dion hails from Los Angeles, where he worked for the LA Daily News, the Pasadena Star-News, and other papers. He’s a father of twins, a lay servant in the United Methodist Church, and plays second base for the Old Cowtown vintage baseball team.

Kristi Tedesco, KWCH Channel 12 News

Kristi Tedesco is an award-winning journalist, investigative reporter, and news anchor with a career dedicated to accountability, transparency, and community impact. A Kansas native, Kristi began her journalism career in Topeka and Dodge City before joining KWCH, where she helped launch the station’s investigative reporting unit and anchored weekend newscasts. Throughout her career, Kristi has earned multiple Edward R. Murrow Awards for investigative journalism and has built a reputation for uncovering stories that drive meaningful change. While working in Tucson, Arizona, her reporting helped inspire legislative reforms to the state’s Child Protective Services system.

She also co-founded “Kristi’s Kids,” a community outreach initiative that raised more than $7 million to support children and families in need. Kristi is the mother of two sons, Jonathon and Conner. When she’s not spending time with her boys, she enjoys being out and about with her faithful Golden Retriever, Bentley.

Date: Wednesday, July 1, 2026

Time: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Place: Larkspur Bistro & Bar, 904 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita

Tickets available: https://givebutter.com/journalism-in-divided-times