- Live Music: Country
Jason Aldean Songs About Us Tour 2026
- Live Music: Country
Jason Aldean Songs About Us Tour 2026
On the heels of his milestone 31st career #1 at Country radio, Grammy-nominated entertainer Jason Aldean announced his upcoming 22-city 2026 Songs About Us Tour. Songs About Us follow’s Aldean’s career-spanning collection 30 Number One Hits, which debuted last year at No. 4 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart — marking Aldean’s 13th Top 10 country album in 20 years.
INTRUST Bank Arena
$50-150
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 23 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
INTRUST Bank Arena
3164409150
info@intrustbankarena.com
INTRUST Bank Arena
500 E Waterman StWichita, Kansas 67202
(316)440-9000