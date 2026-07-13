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  • Live Music: Country

Jason Aldean Songs About Us Tour 2026

  • Live Music: Country

Jason Aldean Songs About Us Tour 2026

On the heels of his milestone 31st career #1 at Country radio, Grammy-nominated entertainer Jason Aldean announced his upcoming 22-city 2026 Songs About Us Tour. Songs About Us follow’s Aldean’s career-spanning collection 30 Number One Hits, which debuted last year at No. 4 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart — marking Aldean’s 13th Top 10 country album in 20 years.

INTRUST Bank Arena
$50-150
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 23 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

INTRUST Bank Arena
3164409150
info@intrustbankarena.com
https://www.intrustbankarena.com/home
INTRUST Bank Arena
500 E Waterman St
Wichita, Kansas 67202
(316)440-9000
https://www.intrustbankarena.com/