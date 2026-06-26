IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE

80th Anniversary | Presented by Emprise Bank

Every time a bell rings, an angel gets its wings.

Frank Capra’s classic stars Oscar-nominee James Stewart as George Bailey, a decent small-town banker who learns what life would have been like if he’d never been born after he unwittingly becomes involved in a mistaken case of bank fraud, which threatens his spirit and tests his will to live until a wise angel compels him to see how his presence has made an incredible impact on the people of Bedford Falls.

Starring: James Stewart, Donna Reed, Lionel Barrymore

Directed by: Frank Capra

Rating: PG