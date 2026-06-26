- Film
IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE
- Film
IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE
80th Anniversary | Presented by Emprise Bank
Every time a bell rings, an angel gets its wings.
Frank Capra’s classic stars Oscar-nominee James Stewart as George Bailey, a decent small-town banker who learns what life would have been like if he’d never been born after he unwittingly becomes involved in a mistaken case of bank fraud, which threatens his spirit and tests his will to live until a wise angel compels him to see how his presence has made an incredible impact on the people of Bedford Falls.
Starring: James Stewart, Donna Reed, Lionel Barrymore
Directed by: Frank Capra
Rating: PG
Wichita Orpheum Theatre
$49.98+
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 17 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Wichita Orpheum Theatre
3162630884
ZAC@WICHITAORPHEUM.COM
Artist Group Info
ZAC@WICHITAORPHEUM.COM
Wichita Orpheum Theatre
200 N. BroadwayWichtia, Kansas 67202
(316) 263-0884