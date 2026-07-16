"Imaginative Imagery" Gallery 12 First Friday Opening Reception

Featured by Gallery 12 for the month of August: Digital Art by Charles Gaynor & Ceramics by Phyll Klima. The exhibition will be on view till the 29th. Charles will give a gallery talk during the First Friday Reception at 7 pm.

A closing reception will be held on Final Friday the 28th from 6-9 pm. Phyll will give a talk on his ceramics at 7 pm.

Gallery 12 open hours are: Wednesday/Thursday/Saturday 10 am to 4 pm; Friday Noon to 6 pm & Sunday 1-4 pm.