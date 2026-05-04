© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Kids & Family

Imagination Playground

  • Kids & Family

Imagination Playground

Ever want to create your own playground? All you need to bring is your imagination! Come and use Imagination Playground's Big Blue Blocks and design, build, and tear down your creations! For ages 5-12.

Advanced Learning Library
01:30 PM - 03:30 PM on Mon, 22 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.
Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org