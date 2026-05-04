- Kids & Family
Imagination Playground
- Kids & Family
Imagination Playground
Ever want to create your own playground? All you need to bring is your imagination! Come and use Imagination Playground's Big Blue Blocks and design, build, and tear down your creations! For ages 5-12.
Advanced Learning Library
01:30 PM - 03:30 PM on Mon, 22 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org