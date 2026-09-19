ICT Sketch Comedy PLUS Improv with Speakeasy

Sketch and Improv! Two greats collide on one night. See both shows at 8pm on the final weekends of September, October and November.

ICT Sketch Comedy and Flying Pig Improv in one show. Two unique performances each month.

It's bold. It's hilarious. It's only $20 for two hours of mind bending fun.

Don't miss this exclusive experience! Get in here!

Doors open at 7:30. Show starts at 8.

Parking and entrance on North side of the building.

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