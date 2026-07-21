HumanKind's Humanitarian Awards 2026

The 2026 Humanitarian Awards Benefit theme, “Welcome Home,” is a powerful reminder that home is more than walls and doors. Home is where safety is restored, dignity is honored, and healing begins. It is the place where hope is rekindled, and futures are rebuilt. At HumanKind, we believe every person deserves that sense of belonging. Together, through compassion and community, we are transforming lives – turning care into courage, empathy into opportunity, and hope into housing.

You are cordially invited to join us on Saturday, August 22, at the Drury Inn Hotel for an evening honoring HumanKind’s mission and celebrating our 2026 Humanitarian Award Recipients.

5:30 p.m. – Reception

Live music by Acoustic Reunion

Interactive experiences, including Mystery Keys, Mystery Box, and Plinko

6:30 p.m. – Doors open for all guests

7:30 p.m. – Dinner, program & live auction begin