Holiday Wright Style at Frank Lloyd Wright's Allen House

It's time for our annual Holiday Wright Style event. Join us November 14th from 11 am to 4 pm for family fun, food and festivities!

Enjoy live music, self-guided tours, seasonal treats and photo ops in a decorated vintage truck. The home will be trimmed with seasonal decor, and the gift shop will be stocked with plenty of holiday gift ideas. So come join the fun and take in the house at your pace!

$25 per person | FREE for Allen House Members