- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Kids & Family
Holiday Wright Style at Frank Lloyd Wright's Allen House
- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Kids & Family
Holiday Wright Style at Frank Lloyd Wright's Allen House
It's time for our annual Holiday Wright Style event. Join us November 14th from 11 am to 4 pm for family fun, food and festivities!
Enjoy live music, self-guided tours, seasonal treats and photo ops in a decorated vintage truck. The home will be trimmed with seasonal decor, and the gift shop will be stocked with plenty of holiday gift ideas. So come join the fun and take in the house at your pace!
$25 per person | FREE for Allen House Members
Frank Lloyd Wright's Allen House
FREE-$25
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Frank Lloyd Wright's Allen House
3166871027
guestservices@flwrightwichita.org
Frank Lloyd Wright's Allen House
255 N Roosevelt StWichita, Kansas 67208
3166871027
guestservices@flwrightwichita.org