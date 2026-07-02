Featuring cast members from the hit musical WICKED.

Gravity brings together three of the West End’s most glamorous and celebrated leading ladies for an unforgettable evening of music and storytelling. This gravity-defying show combines powerhouse vocals, wicked harmonies and a sparkle of stardom to celebrate the greatest music and divas of all time. Inspired by Wicked and other iconic Broadway shows, Gravity transports audiences on a magical journey through decades of show business with spellbinding vocals and captivating backstage stories.

It honors legendary voices such as Barbra Streisand, Shirley Bassey and Judy Garland while also paying homage to contemporary musical icons who inspire millions. Audiences can expect dazzling glamour, captivating storytelling and a celebration of music that is truly “wickedly unforgettable!”

Gravity is proudly sponsored by SNW Gallery & Custom Frames and Houlihan's.