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  • Kids & Family
  • Live Music: All

GOLDEN: A K-Pop Kids Party!

  • Kids & Family
  • Live Music: All

GOLDEN: A K-Pop Kids Party!

Prepare yourselves for a family-friendly dance party featuring remixes inspired by familiar soundtracks, K-Pop songs, and iconic pop anthems from the hit movie. Costumes, dancing, and shining bright are encouraged! Brought to you by @thekawaiirave and VNK Entertainment.

The Cotillion
$23-$26
10:30 AM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
Get Tickets
The Cotillion
11120 W. Kellogg Dr.
Wichita, Kansas 67209
316-722-4201
Boxoffice@thecotillion.com
http://www.thecotillion.com