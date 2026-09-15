- Kids & Family,
- Live Music: All
GOLDEN: A K-Pop Kids Party!
- Kids & Family,
- Live Music: All
GOLDEN: A K-Pop Kids Party!
Prepare yourselves for a family-friendly dance party featuring remixes inspired by familiar soundtracks, K-Pop songs, and iconic pop anthems from the hit movie. Costumes, dancing, and shining bright are encouraged! Brought to you by @thekawaiirave and VNK Entertainment.
The Cotillion
$23-$26
10:30 AM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
The Cotillion
11120 W. Kellogg Dr.Wichita, Kansas 67209
316-722-4201
Boxoffice@thecotillion.com