Goddard SONIC Celebrates America’s 250th Birthday

Starting at 9 p.m., the first 25 guests to arrive will receive a swag bag with exclusive SONIC-branded merchandise. Guests can also enjoy entertainment and activities for the whole family, including cornhole, a prize wheel with fun giveaways and coupons, complimentary face painting and more, while taking in the fireworks.

In addition to a direct view of the fireworks and family-friendly fun, guests can also enjoy the full SONIC® menu and several special offers celebrating America's birthday:

America $2.50 Menu: a limited-time lineup of SONIC® favorites, each priced at just $2.50*, stacked with fan-favorite treats like the Red, White & Blue Slush Float, Jr Double Cheeseburger, All-American Hot Dog and Medium Onion Rings.

$0.99 Corn Dogs on July 4th