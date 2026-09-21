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Ghost Hunting Underground at Strataca

  • Community Events

Ghost Hunting Underground at Strataca

Join us for an evening of ghost hunting underground at Strataca!

We are thrilled to serve as the host site for a special paranormal investigation experience 650 feet underground on Saturday, September 26, 2026.

The Central Kansas Paracon 2026 will take place September 25–27 in Hutchinson, Kansas, at the Hilton Garden Inn, with Strataca hosting the underground investigation event on Saturday evening.

Want to be part of the experience and explore the mysteries beneath the Kansas prairie?

Get your tickets here: https://centralkansasparacon.ticketspice.com/central-kansas-paracon-

Please note: Event tickets are not sold through Strataca. Strataca is serving as the host site for the paranormal investigation on Saturday, September 26, from 8:00 PM to 12:00 AM.

Strataca
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Central Kansas Paracon
https://centralkansasparacon.ticketspice.com/central-kansas-paracon-
Strataca
3650 E Ave G
Hutchinson, Kansas 67501