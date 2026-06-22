Mon., July 13 - Get Out the Vote Postcard Party

5:30 to 7:30 pm

Wichita Public Library - Advanced Learning Library, 711 West 2nd St N,

Ready to put your civic engagement into action?

Every vote matters, but many voters don't realize there's an important primary election coming up August 4. Join the Badass Women of Wichita Alliance and the League of Women Voters for a free community postcard-writing campaign to encourage participation in the upcoming election, which includes choosing the way the Kansas Supreme Court judges are selected. Together, we'll send handwritten reminders to voters who haven't cast a ballot in recent elections, helping ensure more people are informed, engaged, and ready to make their voices heard. Save your spot at https://bit.ly/VotePostcardParty

About the organization:

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization, open to both women and men, encouraging the informed and active participation of citizens in government. Sponsored by Optometric Billings Solutions, optometricbilling.com

