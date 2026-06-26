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Gary Owen

  • Misc.
  • Community Events

Gary Owen

Gary Owen has been entertaining audiences for more than two decades with his sharp observational humor and fearless storytelling.

Known for his unapologetic, rule-defying style, his material draws from his personal life, time in the military and the everyday absurdities that connect people across backgrounds. With a fanbase that has grown by the millions in recent months and continues to surge across social media, Owen’s reach has cemented his place as one of the most in-demand touring comedians today.

Age Recommendation: 12 & Over

Wichita Orpheum Theatre
$12.16
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Wichita Orpheum Theatre
3162630884
ZAC@WICHITAORPHEUM.COM
https://wichitaorpheum.com/
Wichita Orpheum Theatre
200 N. Broadway
Wichtia, Kansas 67202
(316) 263-0884
https://wichitaorpheum.com/