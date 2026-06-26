- Misc.,
- Community Events
Gary Owen
- Misc.,
- Community Events
Gary Owen
Gary Owen has been entertaining audiences for more than two decades with his sharp observational humor and fearless storytelling.
Known for his unapologetic, rule-defying style, his material draws from his personal life, time in the military and the everyday absurdities that connect people across backgrounds. With a fanbase that has grown by the millions in recent months and continues to surge across social media, Owen’s reach has cemented his place as one of the most in-demand touring comedians today.
Age Recommendation: 12 & Over
Wichita Orpheum Theatre
$12.16
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Wichita Orpheum Theatre
3162630884
ZAC@WICHITAORPHEUM.COM
Wichita Orpheum Theatre
200 N. BroadwayWichtia, Kansas 67202
(316) 263-0884