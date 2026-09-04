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Friends of WAM Mini-Used Book Sale

  • Fairs & Festivals
  • Community Events
  • Art & Museum Exhibits

Friends of WAM Mini-Used Book Sale

Calling all book lovers and collectors! The Friends of WAM will have a wide selection of gently-used books for all ages and interests, including fiction, non-fiction, children’s books, and many 1st editions, author signed and rare-finds. These will go quickly, so plan to arrive early to get first pick! All proceeds from the Mini Used Book Sale benefit WAM’s events and programs.
There’s so much to experience here at WAM, we hope to see you there!

Wichita Art Museum
Free
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Friends of the Wichita Art Museum
FriendsWAMcrew@gmail.com
wam.org/about/donors-and-patrons/friends-of-wam
Wichita Art Museum
1400 W. Museum Blvd.
Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-268-4921
http://www.wichitaartmuseum.org