Friends of the Wichita Public Library Used Book Sale

The Friends of the Wichita Public Library (FWPL) organization has announced that the next sale of donated books will be held on Saturday, July 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Advanced Learning Library (711 W. 2nd Street). The event is open to the public and customers may either purchase an FWPL cloth tote bag and fill it for $10 or bring a previously purchased FWPL bag (red, green, blue or purple with FWPL logo) and fill it for $5. Library-themed 150th anniversary merchandise will also be sold.

Paid members of FWPL may attend a special member-only preview book sale on Friday, July 10 at the Advanced Learning Library from 5 to 6:30 p.m. FWPL memberships range from $15 to $150 and can be purchased at the preview event. A membership application is also available online at wichitalibraryfriends.org/shop. Proceeds from the book sale will benefit the Wichita Public Library by helping to fund literacy initiatives, branch programs and author events.

Book donations:

Gifts of books and other materials (music CDs, magazines, movie DVDs, audiobook CDs and sheet music) that are in good condition are accepted year-round at any Library location during open hours. To make arrangements for large donations, email friends@wichitalibrary.org. Donations are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law.

Year-round book sales:

Donated books, music CDs, magazines, movie DVDs, audiobooks and sheet music are sold year-round to the public at the Friends Used Bookstore, located on the first floor of the Advanced Learning Library (711 West 2nd St. N.). The bookstore operates Monday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call 316-261-8500 for more information.

The Friends of the Wichita Public Library is a member-supported nonprofit organization with a mission to foster and maintain a community interested in books through our advocacy and financial support of the Wichita Public Library system. Learn more at Wichitalibraryfriends.org and follow us on Facebook.

CONTACT:

Melissa Wilson, Operations Manager for the Friends of the Wichita Public Library.

(316) 261-8500 or FWPLBooks@gmail.com

