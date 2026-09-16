- Community Events
Freedom Fund Banquet
- Community Events
Freedom Fund Banquet
2026 Wichita Branch NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet
An evening of music, dinner and celebration
Featuring saxophonist Joseph Vincelli
Reception Begins at 6:00pm, Doors open at 6:30pm with Banquet starting at 7:00pm. Joseph Vincelli will be performing during, after the Banquet and presentations of this year's awards.
Friday, October 3, 2026
Wichita Marriott Hotel | 9100 E Corporate Hills Dr., Wichita, KS 67207
Wichita Marriott
$75
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Wichita NAACP
(866)591-1196
Wichita Marriott
9100 Corporate Hills DriveWichita, Kansas 67207