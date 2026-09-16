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  • Community Events

Freedom Fund Banquet

  • Community Events

Freedom Fund Banquet

2026 Wichita Branch NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet
An evening of music, dinner and celebration

Featuring saxophonist Joseph Vincelli

Reception Begins at 6:00pm, Doors open at 6:30pm with Banquet starting at 7:00pm. Joseph Vincelli will be performing during, after the Banquet and presentations of this year's awards.

Friday, October 3, 2026

Wichita Marriott Hotel | 9100 E Corporate Hills Dr., Wichita, KS 67207

Wichita Marriott
$75
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Wichita NAACP
(866)591-1196
https://wichitaksnaacp.org/
Wichita Marriott
9100 Corporate Hills Drive
Wichita, Kansas 67207