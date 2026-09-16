2026 Wichita Branch NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet

An evening of music, dinner and celebration

Featuring saxophonist Joseph Vincelli

Reception Begins at 6:00pm, Doors open at 6:30pm with Banquet starting at 7:00pm. Joseph Vincelli will be performing during, after the Banquet and presentations of this year's awards.

Friday, October 3, 2026

Wichita Marriott Hotel | 9100 E Corporate Hills Dr., Wichita, KS 67207