FREE DAY – ‘Collidoscope: de la Torre Brothers Retro-Perspective’

Enjoy free admission to ‘Collidoscope: de la Torre Brothers Retro-Perspective’. Invite your friends and family for free admission day, where everyone can explore the featured exhibition at no cost!

Collidoscope: de la Torre Brothers Retro-Perspective features intricate blown-glass and mixed-media sculptures from brothers Einar and Jamex de la Torre . The artists impressively intertwine rich imagery and thought-provoking motifs with glass, resin, light, and color to create meaningful works.

These sculptures are so complex, you simply must see them in person to believe them! Rich in imagery, and infused with provocative, humorous elements exploring art, history, and pop culture, viewers will be captivated by each object. Working with glass, resin, lenticular prints, and carefully chosen objects, the brothers create work inspired by Mexican folk art, popular culture, religious imagery, consumer culture, and mythology. Many elements of the exhibition, including the title and curatorial framework, echo the creative process of the artists, serving as an allegory of their intellectual pursuits, their technical use of materials and media, and their use of wordplay and poetic riddles.

Families can also enjoy Family ArtVenture: Looking Through Collidoscope. Turn, twirl, and tinker through a kaleidoscope of activities for all ages led by local Hispanic and Latino artists, organizations, and businesses. Visit food trucks outside, find joy in live dance and music, make art inspired by the de la Torre brothers, and grab a seat in the exhibition for bilingual StoryTimes.