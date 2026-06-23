Footloose the Musical – Presented by Newton Community Theatre

Come to Newton Community Theatre’s production of Footloose the Musical, July 17-19 at the Newton High School Auditorium!

Footloose is the electrifying Broadway musical based on the iconic 1984 film that defined a generation. Packed with the unforgettable hits of the '80s, including "Footloose," "Let's Hear It for the Boy," "Almost Paradise," and "Holding Out for a Hero," this crowd-pleasing favorite will have audiences dancing in their seats. When teenager Ren McCormack moves from Chicago to the small town of Bomont, he discovers that dancing and rock music have been banned. Determined to bring fun and freedom back to the community, Ren rallies his friends to challenge the status quo and celebrate the power of music, friendship, and self-expression. Filled with heart, humor, and nonstop energy, Footloose is a timeless celebration of finding your voice, building community, and daring to make a difference.

Friday, July 17 at 7:00 pm

Saturday, July 18 at 7:00 pm

Sunday, July 19 at 2 pm

Tickets $15 each and are general admission.

Tickets now available online!

Support performance art in your community and get your tickets now at the link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/footloose-the-musical

Newton Community Theatre is a 501(c)3 nonprofit - proceeds from ticket sales allow us to provide performance opportunities for actors, vocalists and musicians while bringing live theatre to our area.