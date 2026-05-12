Flint Hills Counterpoint Music, Art, & Conservation Festival

Come celebrate Flint Hill's Counterpoint's seventh anniversary with concerts, artist workshops, food, children's activities, land stewardship speakers, and a sunset musical performance.

Performances On Pole Barn Stage:

1:00 Thad Beach - traditional, folk, old-time, country blues

2:00 Caleb and Brett Klingenberg - Marion County's father and son duo (fiddler + guitar)

3:00 Von Hansen - synthesis of the hip-hop, jazz, rock and electronic music

4:00 Jim “Mr. Stinky Feet” Cosgrove - family folk rock

5:00 MHM - jazz to folk, originals to pop, and Americana to world music

6:00 Alferd Packer Memorial String Band - fiddles, banjo, guitars, mandolin, dulcimer, accordion, bass, and creative percussion

7:00 Jopará Ensemble - a blend of harmonies and rhythms from the world

8:00 Tim Snider - violin, guitar, and a loop pedal - as well as impressive vocals

9:00 EVENING FILM & LIVE MUSICAL PERFORMANCE:

Celebrate the work of The Land Institute & the students of Peabody/Burns High School through this documentary film with live original musical performance by the Switchgrass String Quartet and Rachelle Goter about the establishment of a silphium plot at Flint Hills Counterpoint Home Base

Activities and Workshops

1:00 Kelly Yarbrough - Nature Drawings: Searching and Looking vs Thinking How do personal memories affect the way you draw something? Does knowing the facts about a flower help you recognize it in the wild? In this exploratory drawing workshop, participants will be led through a series of drawing, foraging and discussion exercises in order to discover how different kinds of knowledge impact the way we see and represent the world around us. Drawing materials will be provided and drawers of any level are welcome.

2:00 Karla Bauer - Shine On Music Storytime – “Be Still – A Mother’s Lullaby”

2:00 Chloe Hagen - Mushrooms in a Log: Learn how to gorw your own mushrooms in a log - supplies provided.

3:00 Thad Beach Band in a Bucket, come play along with Thad and his Band in the Bucket instruments.

3:00 Alferd Packer Memorial String Band - Not a Prima Donna Also known as How to play well with others, this workshop will help you will examine how to use your instrument to support what is happening around you. All instruments are welcome, but the focus will be primarily the fiddle. Yes, fiddles can do this, too!

3:00 Richard Renner Recycle Cycle - The Recycle Cycle is created entirely of reclaimed or recycled parts put to the task of educating and entertaining. It is a rolling lesson in the value of the environment and its resources delivered with fun and function

4:00 Kelly Yarbrough - Nature Drawings: Searching and Looking vs Thinking How do personal memories affect the way you draw something? Does knowing the facts about a flower help you recognize it in the wild? In this exploratory drawing workshop, participants will be led through a series of drawing, foraging and discussion exercises in order to discover how different kinds of knowledge impact the way we see and represent the world around us. Drawing materials will be provided and drawers of any level are welcome.

4:00 Alferd Packer Memorial String Band - Jam with the Packer Band: The Alferd Packer Memorial String Band has been bringing music to residents throughout Kansas for more than 50 years! One of the best things about music isn't just playing for others, but having a shared experience of playing together. Now is your chance to play along with your favorite Packer tunes, let them learn some from you, and rock out with tunes we all know.

4:00 Karla Bauer - Shine On Music Storytime – “Be Still – A Mother’s Lullaby”

5:00 Jopará Ensemble - Paraguayan Music: Come to the Jopara Ensemble's pre-concert workshop where you will learn a little bit about Paraguayan music, and you can also learn to play a Paraguayan tune! Bring your instrument (any instrument works) and they will walk you through the tune and how to comp it. It will be an easy tune and easy chords, so you can join us no matter your playing level!

5:00 Richard Renner - Recycle Cycle - The Recycle Cycle is created entirely of reclaimed or recycled parts put to the task of educating and entertaining. It is a rolling lesson in the value of the environment and its resources delivered with fun and function.

6:00 Jim “Mr. Stinky Feet” Cosgrove - Reuse-Recycle Band: Join Mr. Stinky Feet for a fun craft activity making musical instruments out of found objects. The session will culminate in a band parade using the home made instruments.

6:00 Karla Bauer - Shine On Music Storytime – “Be Still – A Mother’s Lullaby”

7:00 Von Hansen - Percussion Jam: Play along with percussionist Von. He will have a grab bag of percussion for you to choose from.

7:00 Chloe Hagen - Mushrooms in a Log: Learn how to grow your own mushrooms in a log - supplies provided.

All Day: Gourd Bird House Painting with Michelle Butts

DELICIOUS TREATS OFFERED BY:

Tortas Mary Food Truck (tortas, tacos, quesadillas, burritos, and nachos)

Clay's Cones (delicious ice cream in waffle cones made fresh)

LOCATION: Flint Hills Counterpoint Home Base, 1660 E. 90th, Peabody, Kansas 66866

FOR MORE INFORMATION: flinthillscounterpoint.org

316-258-2342

Sponsored by the Kansas Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts