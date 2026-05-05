- Classes/Workshops,
- Misc.
Financial Literacy with Habitat for Humanity: Debt Management
- Classes/Workshops,
- Misc.
Financial Literacy with Habitat for Humanity: Debt Management
Learn how credit and debt work, the types of credit available, the real cost of borrowing, and what shapes your credit score. You'll make informed decisions and keep costs as low as possible.
Angelou Library
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org