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Financial Literacy with Habitat for Humanity: Debt Management

  • Classes/Workshops
  • Misc.

Financial Literacy with Habitat for Humanity: Debt Management

Learn how credit and debt work, the types of credit available, the real cost of borrowing, and what shapes your credit score. You'll make informed decisions and keep costs as low as possible.

Angelou Library
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org
Angelou Library
3051 E. 21st St.
Wichita, Kansas 67214
3166889580
wichitalibrary.org