- Classes/Workshops,
- Misc.
Fashion First Aid
- Classes/Workshops,
- Misc.
Fashion First Aid
This class will teach you how to fix common garment problems and put together your own "fashion first aid kit." Call (316) 261-8500 or visit wichitalibrary.org/events to register.
Advanced Learning Library
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sun, 7 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org