Family Fun Fest is a brand-new community event hosted by AbilityPoint! This event is designed to bring together families of children of all abilities for a day of fun, learning, and inclusion. The festival will feature interactive activities, entertainment, community resources, and family-focused experiences for hundreds of families from across south-central Kansas.

•Community vendor and resource booths

• Safety demonstrations and educational exhibits

• Carnival games and prizes

• Indoor inflatables

• Face painting

• Sensory stations

• Kids' gaming area

• Interactive activities

• Family entertainment

• Set sensory friendly hours

