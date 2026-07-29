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Family Fun Fest

  • Kids & Family
  • Fairs & Festivals
  • Community Events

Family Fun Fest

Family Fun Fest is a brand-new community event hosted by AbilityPoint! This event is designed to bring together families of children of all abilities for a day of fun, learning, and inclusion. The festival will feature interactive activities, entertainment, community resources, and family-focused experiences for hundreds of families from across south-central Kansas.

•Community vendor and resource booths
• Safety demonstrations and educational exhibits
• Carnival games and prizes
• Indoor inflatables
• Face painting
• Sensory stations
• Kids' gaming area
• Interactive activities
• Family entertainment
• Set sensory friendly hours

Century II Performing Arts and Convention Center: Exhibition Hall
TBD
08:30 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

AbilityPoint
316-943-1191
KFish@abilitypoint.org
https://abilitypoint.org/
Century II Performing Arts and Convention Center: Exhibition Hall
225 W Douglas
Wichita, Kansas 67202
3163038603
emily.larkin@asmwichita.com
https://www.century2.org/Pages/default.aspx