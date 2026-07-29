- Kids & Family,
- Fairs & Festivals,
- Community Events
Family Fun Fest
- Kids & Family,
- Fairs & Festivals,
- Community Events
Family Fun Fest
Family Fun Fest is a brand-new community event hosted by AbilityPoint! This event is designed to bring together families of children of all abilities for a day of fun, learning, and inclusion. The festival will feature interactive activities, entertainment, community resources, and family-focused experiences for hundreds of families from across south-central Kansas.
•Community vendor and resource booths
• Safety demonstrations and educational exhibits
• Carnival games and prizes
• Indoor inflatables
• Face painting
• Sensory stations
• Kids' gaming area
• Interactive activities
• Family entertainment
• Set sensory friendly hours
Century II Performing Arts and Convention Center: Exhibition Hall
TBD
08:30 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
AbilityPoint
316-943-1191
KFish@abilitypoint.org
Century II Performing Arts and Convention Center: Exhibition Hall
225 W DouglasWichita, Kansas 67202
3163038603
emily.larkin@asmwichita.com