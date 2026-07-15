Family ArtVenture: Looking Through Collidoscope

Saturday, July 18 | 11 AM – 3 PM

Free and open to the public (including admission to Collidoscope: De la Torre Brothers Retro-Perspective)

Turn, twirl, and tinker through a kaleidoscope of activities for all ages led by local Hispanic and Latino artists, organizations, and businesses. Visit food trucks outside, find joy in live dance and music, make art inspired by the de la Torre brothers, and grab a seat in the exhibition for bilingual StoryTimes. Bring the whole family and join us for:

◆ Connect with community resources at information tables, including:

• Wichita Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

• North End Historical Society

• Ser – Empowering Women

• Creando un mundo sin barreras (Creating a world without barriers)

• Sparrow Artist Collective

• Celebra

• Salud + Bienestar

◆ Live music and dance performances:

• Emceed by China Peña of Univision, Lo Que Nadie Nos Preguntó, and Charla Sin Brújula

• Dances by Baile Folclórico Latinx

• Music by La Wapa (Deysi Sosa), Tavo Nuñez, and Judilena Flores

• Salsa and bomba demonstrations for all ages by Baila Wichita (1:30 and 2:15PM)

• Special guests Tavo Nuñez of La Familia Nuñez and DJ Haroldo Rueda

◆ Food trucks and tables:

•Las Margaritas (Honduran-inspired food and aguas frescas)

•Los Pumas food truck (burritos, quesadillas, and antojitos from Mexico)

◆ Face-painting by artist Carlotta Evans

◆ Photography by The César Effect

◆ Free entry to the spectactular exhibition Collidoscope: de la Torre Brothers Retro-Perspective