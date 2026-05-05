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  • Classes/Workshops
  • Misc.

Excel II: Sort & Filter and Conditional Formatting

  • Classes/Workshops
  • Misc.

Excel II: Sort & Filter and Conditional Formatting

Use the sort and filter features in Excel to organize your data so you can find the information you are looking for easily. Call (316) 261-8500 or visit wichitalibrary.org/events to register.

Advanced Learning Library
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 28 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.
Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org